RO plants in Islamkot, Thar to be restored soon: SACM

On the instructions and efforts of Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Mohammad Saleem Baloch, the largest RO plant established in Mithi city and Chhachro RO plant, which had been inactive for a long time, have been activated, while steps are being taken under the supervision of the relevant XEN Engineer Mohammad Farrukh to restore the RO plants of Islamkot and Tharparkar soon. After the restoration of the Mithi RO plant on the special instructions of Special Assistant Mohammad Saleem Baloch, clean drinking water is being provided to the people in the areas of Mithi where there are no water lines on a daily basis through water gallons and tanks. Mohammad Saleem Baloch congratulated the concerned XEN Engineer Mohammad Farrukh and his team for working day and night to restore the plant and directed to restore other inactive RO plants as well He said that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari specially instructed to make arrangements to activate all ROs and ensure the supply of clean drinking water to the residents of Tharparkar, Mithi, Islamkot and other remote areas where there is shortage of drinking water while the Chief Minister Sindh is also following up the restoration process of ROs on a daily basis.