All set for Senate election on Taj Haider’s seat today

Polling for the by-election to the vacant general seat of the Senate from the province of Sindh will be held on May 6.

The Provincial Assembly of Sindh has been declared as polling station in this regard, said a spokesperson of the provincial Election Commission Sindh. The polling process will continue from 9 am to 4 pm without any break. Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh who is also the Returning Officer for Senate By-election Ejaz Anwar Chohan visited the Sindh Assembly Building on Monday along with the polling officers to review all the election arrangements at the polling station along with the Secretary Sindh Assembly.

Expressing satisfaction with the arrangements, he said that the Election Commission of Pakistan has completed all the preparations for the by-election. He said that all necessary steps have been taken to make the polling process transparent, fair and peaceful and necessary instructions have been issued to the concerned staff. Syed Waqar Mehdi is the candidate from the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, while Ms. Nighat Mirza is the candidate from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan. It should be noted that the general Senate seat from Sindh province fell vacant after the death of Senator Taj Haider.