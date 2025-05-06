Punjab cracks down on illegal arms dealers using fake documents

Punjab Home Department on Monday launched a province-wide crackdown against illegal arms dealers involved in selling weapons using fake documents, sealing multiple outlets and suspending licenses in several districts including Lahore, Faisalabad, Chakwal and Attock.

A spokesperson said here on Monday that the department,following the action, instructed Deputy Commissioners to initiate legal proceeding against dealers and got registered First Information Reports (FIRs) accordingly.

In Lahore, shops including Al-Islam Arms & Ammunition, Peco Road and Haji Zarwali Khan Arms Dealer, Bhatti Gate were sealed as the accused– Bobby Malik and Zarwali Khan were found selling arms on bogus documents.

Other arms dealers whose outlets were sealed includes Mian Khalid & Co Katchery Bazaar, Faisalabad, Jawad & Co Katchery Bazaar, Faisalabad, Chakwal Armory, Commercial Market, Talagang Road, Chakwal and Sarhad Arms, Marhaba Plaza, Attock.

The Home Department also released the Names and addresses of all identified fake dealers and warned that any transactions with these individuals would be deemed unlawful and those involved will be prosecuted under the law. “Shops whose licenses were suspended remain sealed until further notice”, spokesperson highlighted.

Secretary Home Punjab, Noor-ul-Amin Mengal said the department had adopted a “zero-tolerance policy” toward forged arms licenses. “Selling weapons on fake licenses is a serious criminal offense, and all culprits will face legal action,” he said.

He added that under the Punjab Arms Rules 2023, all arms dealers in the province were undergoing license verification. So far,386 dealers were issued computerized arms business licenses after successful validation.