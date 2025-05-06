Pak test fires surface-to-surface missile, second in three days

Pakistan on Monday successfully conducted a training launch of the Fatah series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometers, according to an official statement by the military’s media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the launch was carried out as part of the ongoing military exercise “Ex INDUS”.

The objective of the training launch was to ensure the operational readiness of troops and to validate key technical parameters of the missile system, including its advanced navigation system and enhanced targeting accuracy, the ISPR said.

The launch was witnessed by senior officials from the army, as well as scientists and engineers associated with the country’s strategic organisations.

Following the test, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir congratulated the participating personnel and expressed full confidence in the operational preparedness and technical capabilities of the armed forces to defend Pakistan’s territorial integrity against any external threat.

This marks the second missile launch by Pakistan’s military within two days, taking place amid ongoing regional tensions following recent developments in Pakistan-India relations.

On Satruday, Pakistan successfully carried out a training launch of its surface-to-surface Abdali weapon system, the military said.