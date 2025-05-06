Govt plans int’l case against India, prepares dossiers to dispatch to world capitals

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Monday Islamabad would refute India’s “baseless” allegations it was involved in an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir last month by preparing dossiers that Pakistani delegations would send to various capitals worldwide.

The information minister took a delegation of local and international journalists to the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border separating the two parts of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, to dismiss Indian allegations of the presence of militant camps in the area.

“We are sending our delegations with full preparation to most capitals of the world, to international fora,” Tarar told Arab News. “These delegations will have parliamentarians, will have diplomats, will have former diplomats. So we will go to every forum, we will go to the capitals of the world and we will tell the world that India has leveled baseless accusations.”

Pakistan’s foreign office said it has requested emergency closed-door consultations of the UN Security Council in light of surging tensions with India. It said Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, will deliver a statement at the Security Council stakeout area following the meeting on Monday afternoon.

Pakistan’s foreign office said on Sunday Islamabad intends to brief the UN Security Council about India’s” aggressive actions, provocations and inflammatory statements.” It said Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has tasked the country’s envoy to the UN to take measures to summon a Security Council meeting for a briefing on Pakistan’s heightened tensions with India.

“I think we are preparing a lot of documents and you see we’ve moved the UNSC,” Tarar said. “But we will be sending dossiers to different capitals of the world and you will see that Pakistan will present its case in a very effective manner.”

The Pakistani minister criticized New Delhi for failing to provide evidence to support its accusations that Islamabad was involved in the attack. He reiterated that Pakistan is fully capable of defending itself if India launched a military action against it.

“And if there is any aggression on part of India, they will have a decisive response,” Tarar vowed.

He said the Pakistani government had arranged local and international journalists to visit the LoC to demonstrate that there are no “terrorist camps” in the area, contrary to India’s claims.

“So, I think we’ve come here to show you that life goes on as usual near the Line of Control,” Tarar said. “Our people are going about their usual business and our people are peaceful.”

Tarar pointed out that India has not responded to Pakistan’s demand for a transparent and impartial investigation into the Pahalgam attack.

“So I think it’s a security and intel failure which they’re blaming on Pakistan,” he said.