UN chief urges India, Pakistan to exercise ‘maximum restraint’

Nuclear-armed foes Pakistan and India must exert “maximum restraint” and step back from the brink of war, UN chief Antonio Guterres urged on Monday, as tensions between the South Asian neighbours soared.

He again condemned the April 22 attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, calling for those responsible to be brought to justice through “credible and lawful means”. “It is also essential – especially at this critical hour – to avoid a military confrontation that could easily spin out of control,” the secretary-general warned. “Now is the time for maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink.”

The UN chief also called Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the prevailing security situation in South Asia, according to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office. It added that this was the second telephone conversation between the two leaders within a week. PM Shehbaz appreciated the UN chief’s continued engagement and outreach efforts and welcomed his call for de-escalation as well as the need to avoid any confrontation. “While reiterating his offer of an independent, transparent, neutral and credible investigation, the prime minister expressed his concern that India was yet to provide any evidence, nevertheless, it continued to resort to provocative rhetoric and warmongering,” the statement said. The premier reiterated Pakistan’s determination to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

PM Shehbaz also expressed his serious concern at Indian attempts to politicise international financial institutions in an attempt to harm Pakistan’s economic interests. The UN chief briefed the prime minister on his outreach efforts for peace and stability in the region, and expressed his commitment to remain engaged with all interlocutors on the issue.