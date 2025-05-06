Resilience and resolve: Pakistan’s journey amid regional hostilities

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, India has once again resorted to its tried-and-tested tactic of aggressive posturing and war-mongering, attempting to shift blame across the border without credible evidence. While this belligerence may satisfy nationalist sentiment within India, its regional consequences have been far more profound-and unexpectedly beneficial-for Pakistan. Far from isolating or destabilizing Islamabad, India’s hostile rhetoric has unified Pakistan’s political landscape, rallied public opinion behind the armed forces, and re-energized the nation’s core commitment to defending its sovereignty and the rights of the Kashmiri people.

India’s pattern of scapegoating Pakistan after every violent incident in Kashmir has become predictable. However, the ferocity of its response after Pahalgam-ranging from reckless allegations to threatening military action and suspending diplomatic protocols-crossed into dangerous territory. Yet this gamble has backfired spectacularly. At a moment when Pakistan’s domestic politics were mired in polarization, Indian hostility forged rare unity.

This moment of unity was not limited to parliamentary halls. The Pakistan Army, long the sentinel of the nation’s sovereignty, stepped forward not just to defend borders, but also to lead the public narrative. By warning of credible Indian military threats and taking swift defensive actions-such as closing airspace, expelling Indian diplomats, and suspending bilateral treaties-the military reassured a jittery population and transformed anxiety into patriotic momentum. From social media to television screens, a groundswell of support for the armed forces swept across the country, further strengthening the people’s bond with the very institution that has time and again risen above politics to protect national interests.

What India failed to anticipate was how its aggression would elevate Pakistan’s moral standing in the international arena. Islamabad’s measured response, grounded in calls for restraint and offers of a neutral investigation into the Pahalgam incident, stood in stark contrast to India’s inflammatory rhetoric. Major powers, including China, the United States, and the United Nations, recognized this difference in tone and substance. Notably, China expressed firm support for Pakistan’s security concerns, while Washington and the UN emphasized dialogue and de-escalation. Even Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait urged diplomatic solutions-an implicit acknowledgment of Pakistan’s credible and consistent narrative.

India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty-a cornerstone of regional water security-exposed its willingness to weaponize international agreements for political leverage. By unilaterally violating a decades-old treaty, India not only jeopardized regional peace but also damaged its own global image as a responsible stakeholder. Pakistan’s diplomatic corps seized the opportunity to spotlight this recklessness, painting India as the aggressor and itself as the aggrieved party defending international norms.

The renewed threat of conflict also underscored the critical importance of Pakistan’s defense preparedness. Despite being ranked 12th in the Global Firepower Index with a modest defense budget of just $6.5 billion, Pakistan has successfully deterred military escalation from India, which ranks 4th and allocates over $73 billion to its defense. The disparity in military spending makes Pakistan’s strategic resilience and military professionalism even more commendable.

Equally important has been the opportunity to reinvigorate the Kashmir cause. Indian actions post-Pahalgam reminded the world of the unresolved conflict at the heart of South Asia’s instability. Pakistan’s calls for justice, human rights, and Kashmiri self-determination resonated more powerfully than ever

Perhaps one of the most powerful, yet underreported, developments has been the cross-community solidarity within Pakistan. From the Christian and Hindu communities to the Sikh population, minority voices rose in unison to denounce India’s aggression and express unwavering support for Pakistan’s armed forces. Bishop Samuel Azariah led nationwide prayers for national unity, Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani condemned India’s threats in parliament, and Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora hosted a solidarity event at Gurdwara Dera Sahib. This display of pluralistic patriotism shattered the enemy’s illusion of a divided Pakistan and broadcast a clear message: in times of external threat, Pakistan stands united.

India’s aggressive behavior following the Pahalgam attack has inadvertently served to unify, strengthen, and dignify Pakistan. Our civilian leadership, political institutions, minority communities, and above all, our armed forces, have demonstrated maturity, solidarity, and resolve in the face of external provocation. The Pakistan Army’s calm yet determined posture has once again proven that national security is not a slogan-it is a responsibility carried with pride and precision. The global community would do well to see past India’s theatrics and acknowledge the truth: it is not Pakistan, but India’s unchecked aggression that threatens peace in South Asia. Amid this regional turbulence, the Pakistan Army has stood not just as a military institution, but as a national pillar of unity, discipline, and resilience

As the world watches South Asia’s future unfold, one truth stands tall-Pakistan will not compromise on its sovereignty, will not abandon the people of Kashmir, and will never allow aggression to go unanswered. It is not the loudest voice that is right, but the one that stands firm in the face of injustice-and today, that voice is Pakistan’s.

The writer is a research fellow at Epis Think-tank Germany and an intern at Kashmir institute of international relations. His fields of studies include Foreign Policy, Peacebuilding and Conflict Resolution. He can be reached at Ali7664556@gmail.com