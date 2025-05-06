HRMIS to monitor police officials’ social media accounts

Punjab Police has issued an important order regarding its new social media policy, private accounts and groups, and ordered police officials to include their personal accounts in the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS). A letter has been issued by the Central Police Office Punjab Lahore, directing district and unit heads to add the accounts of their subordinate employees to HRMIS within 14 days. Police employees will have to take written permission from the relevant officers to join any new social media account or group.

Disciplinary action will be taken against employees for not informing the concerned officer about joining a new account or social media group. Social media accounts should be created at all police units and district levels. The letter further instructs that all district and unit heads should submit the details of their created social media accounts to the PPIO branch within 14 days.

Social media observation account cells should also be established in 14 days which will be established in Safe Cities, CTD and Special Branch. Observation cells will submit weekly reports to the PPIO branch.