The Polio Alarm

Pakistan stands at a dangerous precipice. The detection of wild poliovirus in sewage samples from 18 districts-including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta-is not just a public health concern; it is a national emergency cloaked in complacency. After years of nearing eradication, we now face a resurgence that could unravel decades of progress, billions of rupees in investment, and the sacrifices of countless frontline workers: many of whom have lost their lives in service.

As of May, eight confirmed cases of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) have been reported, with environmental surveillance confirming its presence in multiple high-density urban centers based on samples collected between April 7 and 17. This isn’t a localized outbreak. It signals that the virus is circulating broadly and thriving under the radar of weak surveillance and bureaucratic paralysis.

Several culprits lie behind this lapse and none of them are new. The most important is fatigue. After years of emergency drives, mop-up operations, and donor-funded initiatives, the urgency around polio has been replaced by the quiet assumption that we’ve done enough. We haven’t.

The second failure is in communication. In a climate where misinformation spreads faster than fact, public health messaging has failed to adapt. In parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and interior Sindh, vaccine refusal remains common–driven by half-truths spread via WhatsApp and local radio. In the absence of trusted, community-rooted voices reinforcing scientific messaging, polio workers are forced to operate in silence, and too often, in fear. That fear is real. Since 2012, more than 100 polio workers-many of them young women-have been killed in targeted attacks. Yet they return year after year, armed with nothing more than cold boxes and courage. They deserve more than admiration. They deserve security, fair compensation, and full political backing.

Pakistan remains one of only two countries in the world alongside Afghanistan, where polio is still endemic. That fact alone should mobilize our entire state apparatus. Instead, we continue to drag our feet. We’ve squandered critical opportunities before. This time, we cannot afford to.

Once a global case study in resilience, Pakistan’s polio programme now risks becoming a cautionary tale. *