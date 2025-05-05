Oil prices slide after OPEC+ output hike

Stock markets were mostly down in holiday-thinned trading ahead of central bank decisions later in the week, while shares in film companies fell after Trump announced tariffs on movies made outside the United States.

Saudi Arabia, Russia and six other members of the oil cartel announced over the weekend an output increase of 411,000 barrels a day for June, a month after a similar move had already caused prices to fall. The price of crude has also been sliding because of fears of a global economic slowdown on the back of Trump’s tariff onslaught.

The OPEC+ move “confirms a stark turnaround away from the production cuts that have persisted since 2022”, said a Deutsche Bank research note. Oil prices fell almost four percent before paring back some losses. Brent, the international benchmark, briefly fell below $60 per barrel for the first time since 2020. Analysts were still trying to pinpoint the oil cartel’s motivation.

“The weekend news wasn’t a shocker but the reasons behind the move remain uncertain,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

“The official communication says the group is bringing barrels back to the market because ‘fundamentals are healthy and inventories are low’,” Ozkardeskaya said.

“Yet global growth expectations have been crumbling due to a heated trade war between the US and the rest of the world, and rising output only worsens oversupply concerns. So the real reason must be something else,” she added.

She said some argued that the Saudis were “punishing” OPEC members who had not complied fully with the previous policy of cutting production. Other theories include that Trump has pressed for lower oil prices to hurt Russian finances and speed up the end of the Ukraine war, or that Riyadh wants to push out US shale businesses and increase its market share. “We don’t know for sure. The exact motive remains unclear,” Ozkardeskaya said.