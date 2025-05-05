Carbon trading deal with Azerbaijan on cards

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Musadik Masood Malik held a meeting on Monday with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov to explore cooperation in environmental conservation, climate resilience, and carbon trading, the Ministry of Climate Change stated.

During the meeting, the federal minister proposed joint initiatives to capitalize on Pakistan’s untapped carbon market, while Azerbaijan’s Ambassador reaffirmed commitment to stronger bilateral ties.

He proposed that Azerbaijan could invest in such projects, with the opportunity to sell the resulting carbon credits on the international market, generating returns that could far exceed the initial investment.

Furthermore, Minister Malik emphasized that Pakistan offers significant investment opportunities in commercially viable solar energy projects.

He also shared Pakistan’s growing focus on expanding its green industry, offering fertile ground for various green initiatives aimed at creating a sustainable future.

The minister invited Azerbaijan to explore opportunities for joint ventures, which could mutually benefit both countries’ investors.

The minister emphasised that sustainable development depends on strategic relationships and cooperation, noting that limitless opportunities await and a new era of trade and innovation is set to begin.

“Pakistan is positioning itself as a hub for green industry, and we encourage international partnerships to develop projects that are not only profitable but also beneficial for the environment. This provides a unique investment opportunity for both Azerbaijani and Pakistani stakeholders, creating a win-win situation for both countries,” Malik stated.

Ambassador Farhadov expressed his enthusiasm for exploring these opportunities, recogniaing the potential for Azerbaijan to contribute to Pakistan’s green initiatives and benefit from its growing market for sustainable investments.

In addition to the discussions on environmental matters, Ambassador Farhadov informed the Minister that Azerbaijan has become one of the most favored tourist destinations for Pakistanis.

Quoting an official from a Pakistani travel agency, the Ambassador shared that approximately 250,000 Pakistani citizens visited Azerbaijan in 2023, highlighting the growing popularity of Azerbaijan as a travel destination.

This growing trend in tourism reflects the strengthening of cultural and people-to-people ties between the two nations, the ambassador added.

The meeting concluded with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening the bilateral relationship between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, with a shared focus on environmental sustainability, investment in green projects, and fostering economic cooperation.