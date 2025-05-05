Gavaskar under fire for suggesting Pakistan be removed from Asia Cup

Several former Pakistani cricketers, including legendary batter Javed Miandad, have strongly criticised recent remarks by Indian cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar concerning Pakistan’s participation in the 2025 Asia Cup and the potential fate of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Gavaskar, speaking to an Indian news channel, suggested that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would likely follow the Indian government’s directives, hinting that ongoing political tensions could prevent Pakistan from taking part in the tournament. “BCCI’s stance has always followed the Indian government’s direction. If the situation hasn’t changed, I don’t see Pakistan taking part in the Asia Cup,” Gavaskar said. He further speculated that the ACC might be dissolved altogether, possibly replaced with a tri-series or four-nation event depending on the political and cricketing landscape in the coming months. His comments drew swift and pointed reactions from former Pakistani players. “I can’t believe Sunny bhai said that,” responded Javed Miandad. “He’s a respectful, down-to-earth person who always stayed away from politics.”