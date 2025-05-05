Roses of Humanity opens at Alhamra — a tribute to Gaza’s children

Roses of Humanity, an immersive art installation honouring the memory of children lost in Gaza, opening on May 2, 2025 at the Ustad Allah Bux Gallery, Alhamra Arts Council, Lahore.

The opening ceremony was attended by members of the art, corporate and social communities, gathered together to bear witness to the devastating human toll of war and to stand in collective remembrance of innocent lives lost.

The installation features thousands of hand stitched fabric roses, each one representing a child whose life was cut short, transformed into a symbolic garden of remembrance, enveloped in evocative soundscapes, gentle fragrance and thoughtful lighting design. The result is a deeply emotional and sensory experience, encouraging reflection on collective grief, empathy and dignity.

Each rose also bears a handwritten tag with the name and age of a child killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023, each one visible from every angle. The tags, typically used to mark young saplings, symbolise these children as precious blooms in God’s garden-resilient, rooted and now at peace.

The rose, deeply symbolic in Islamic tradition, represents divine beauty, paradise and the soul’s spiritual journey, making it a fitting tribute to the innocent children of Gaza. Together, these glowing red roses on Earth mirror the celestial Rosette Nebula above, a cosmic rose of stars, suggesting that the children now shine among the heavens in the grand rose of humanity.

The project is an initiative by Labour & Love in collaboration with The Fundraisers BBS and is committed to raising USD 1.5 million for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund’s (PCRF) Child Amputee Rehabilitation Program in Gaza.

Speaking on the occasion, Nuria Iqbal, curator Roses of Humanity shared: “Each rose is crafted from discarded fabric, once cast aside, now reborn in beauty, symbolising the forgotten lives of Gaza’s children. The varied colours and textures of the fabric reflect the rich diversity of creation and the strength of unity amidst difference. A total of 15,000 fabric roses represents the number of children reported killed in Gaza by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights as of June 2024 a number that, heartbreakingly, has since grown. Together, these roses form a radiant tribute to humanity, reminding us that dignity flourishes when we are seen, heard and held in compassion.”

The installation has been supported by Sapphire, Bareeze, and The Fundraisers’ Bargain Basement Sale (BBS) through material and financial contributions. Origami served as the digital media partner, while Lotus Client Management & Public Relations as strategic communication partners.

The installation is open to the public from May 3rd – 18th at Ustad Allah Bux Gallery, Alhamra Arts Council, Lahore.