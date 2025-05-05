‘Love Guru’ trailer is out!

Get ready to fall in love all over again as Pakistani superstars Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan are coming to take you on a ride, filled with love, laughter, emotions and a whole lot of drama, with ‘Love Guru’.

With only a month to go for the hotly anticipated release of ‘Love Guru’, starring two of Pakistan’s biggest superstars, Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed, together after a decade, the makers have finally unveiled a three-minute-long official trailer of the title, giving a sneak peek into the love games.

“Laughter, Love and a whole lot of Emotions – the trailer of LOVE GURU is HERE! With Humayun Saeed’s charm and Mahira Khan’s magic, this Eid get ready for a story that will make you laugh, cry and fall in love all over again,” read the accompanying caption with the trailer video, highlighted by the swoonworthy chemistry of the lead pair and a glimpse into the complicated, twistful story of Love Guru and Sophia Khan. Besides Khan and Saeed, the ensemble star cast of the rom-com features some of the most prominent names of Pakistan’s showbiz, including, Ramsha Khan, Ahmed Ali Butt, Sohai Ali Abro, Momina Iqbal, Mira Sethi, Ammara Malik and Vardah Aziz, as well as veterans, Javed Sheikh, Marina Khan, Usman Peerzada and Annie Zaidi.

Touted as the ‘biggest entertainer of the year’, the title is scripted by eminent actor, director and screenwriter Vasay Chaudhry, whereas the cinema visionary, Nadeem Baig, has helmed the direction. ‘Love Guru’, a co-production of Salman Iqbal Films, ARY Films and Six Sigma Plus, is scheduled to arrive in theatres this Eidul Adha.