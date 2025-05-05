Indian actor calls for ‘Abir Gulaal’ release in India

Veteran actor Prakash Raj has opposed the Indian government’s decision to stop the release of Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback ‘Abir Gulaal’, co-starring Vaani Kapoor, in the country, as calls to boycott Pakistani actors intensified following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Fawad Khan, who has previously starred in several Bollywood films, was set to make a comeback after nine years, co-starring with Vaani Kapoor in ‘Abir Gulaal’, co-written and helmed by Aarti S Bagdi.

However, as confirmed by the sources close to the Indian government, the rom-com, which was scheduled to hit worldwide theatres, including Pakistan, on May 9, was stopped from releasing, due to heightened political tensions between the neighbouring countries and calls for a ban on Pakistani artists in Indian cinema, after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22, where at least 26 people lost their lives when terrorists opened fire at the tourists.

Reacting to the development, actor-politician Prakash Raj opposed the government’s decision and voiced his support for the film’s release in the country as planned. “I’m not for banning any film, whether it’s propaganda or not, unless it’s promoting child abuse or pornography,” said the ‘Singham’ star in a new interview. “Why stop a film? Let people decide.”

“Today, anybody can get hurt. ‘I’ll cut the nose of Deepika Padukone! I’ll behead her!’ Useey kya hoga (what effect would that have)?. Shah Rukh Khan just because of a colour? Besharam rang na they can make a hue and cry about anything they want and the present power are letting that happen, to create a fear in the society,” he explained. “They want to create fear. Films aren’t being made. Central censorship has taken over. It’s not just state pressure now – it’s systematic.”

“When too much power is given to anyone, they become intolerable,” the veteran added. Notably, ‘Abir Gulaal’ was subsequently banned from release in Pakistan as well.