Hania goes emotional for fans who are accessing her posts through VPN

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir has expressed gratitude for her Indian fans who say they are using virtual private networks (VPNs) to access her posts. After Pahalgam attack which left around two dozens people dead, India restricted the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani celebrities but fans of Aamir have found ways to dodge the ban. It could be seen from screenshots circulating on social media which show fans commenting on her posts, sharing that they have subscribed to VPN services specifically to view her content. One wrote, “VPN ka subscription liya hai sirf aapke liye”. Aamir responded “Love you.” In another post, a fan reassured her not to panic about the ban, leading the actor to emotionally reply, “Ro doongi”.