Unlocking protection: How Fintech and Telecom can close Pakistan’s insurance gap

Pakistan faces a significant challenge with very low insurance coverage across the nation. Currently, insurance penetration stands at a mere 0.8% of the country’s GDP. This leaves millions of families financially vulnerable to unexpected health issues, accidents, or the loss of a loved one, increasing hardship.

Recent reports from the World Bank highlight this vulnerability further. Poverty in Pakistan increased significantly in 2024, pushing an additional 13 million people into difficult circumstances. This means many households are less prepared for financial shocks and struggle to cope with emergencies without adequate insurance.

Looking at other countries provides valuable lessons for Pakistan’s insurance sector. India aims for “Insurance for All by 2047” and has made substantial progress. Their regulator has simplified processes and removed old rules, making it easier for people to access insurance products through digital platforms.

Kenya offers another powerful example of expanding insurance access, especially in rural areas. Mobile-based platforms have allowed millions of lower-income citizens to get affordable health insurance using their phones. These digital solutions demonstrate the potential of technology to reach underserved populations effectively.

Considering these international examples, Pakistan must develop a clear plan for achieving widespread insurance coverage. Leveraging the country’s growing digital connectivity and fintech sector is essential to reach this ambitious goal and protect more citizens from financial hardship.

Jazz, a major digital operator, is leading efforts to bridge this insurance gap in Pakistan. They have successfully integrated insurance into their mobile plans, offering customers not only communication benefits but also essential health and device protection, reaching millions with affordable options.

Jazz’s FikrFree platform acts as an online marketplace for insurance and healthcare services. This platform brings together numerous insurance products and offers healthcare options like online doctor consultations, providing a comprehensive approach to customer well-being and making access easier.

Another innovative approach from Jazz involves using artificial intelligence for handset insurance. This technology detects phone changes and proactively offers insurance, protecting customers from loss or damage, which is a common concern in the market, providing peace of mind.

JazzCash, as a leading digital payment platform, is also significantly contributing to expanding insurance access. They distribute a large number of insurance policies daily through everyday transactions like loan repayments and bill payments, making insurance a more integrated part of people’s financial lives.

JazzCash’s embedded insurance model for digital loans is particularly impactful. They provide free life and health insurance coverage with certain loans, ensuring that families are not burdened by debt if something happens to the borrower, promoting responsible lending practices.

These initiatives make getting insurance much simpler and more convenient for people. Instead of dealing with traditional methods, customers can now easily add insurance to their daily transactions, making it a more accessible and less daunting process for everyone.

However, achieving universal insurance coverage in Pakistan requires addressing several key challenges. Improving financial literacy and insurance awareness is crucial, as many people lack understanding or have misconceptions about insurance products and their benefits.

The regulatory framework also needs to adapt to support innovation while protecting consumers effectively. Learning from the approaches taken by India and Kenya can help create an environment that encourages new and accessible insurance solutions tailored to Pakistan’s unique market needs.