Alizeh Shah calls out “Parchi” culture in showbiz: A bold stand for merit

Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah has once again stirred the entertainment world by speaking out against unethical practices within the industry. In a candid Instagram story, she openly criticized actors who allegedly rely on connections, favours, or “parchi” (recommendations) to secure roles. Shah made it clear that she has never compromised her self-respect or engaged in such tactics to advance her career.

Alizeh, who has built her career based on talent and merit, emphasized that professionalism should not be defined by the need to rely on external help or influence to get work. She pointed out that this practice is widespread in the Pakistani entertainment industry, where success is often seen as contingent on knowing the right people or being willing to use favours to secure roles. For Alizeh, this approach stands in stark contrast to her personal philosophy of letting skill and hard work speak for themselves.

Shah also made it clear that actors who choose to reject such offers or resist these tactics are often unfairly labeled as “disrespectful” or “difficult.” She explained that this societal expectation creates a toxic environment where those committed to professionalism are judged harshly.

Known for her outspoken nature and candid remarks, Alizeh Shah has found herself in the spotlight multiple times due to her fashion choices and opinions. Recently, she made headlines after deleting all her Instagram posts and announcing a break from the social media platform. Despite facing criticism and controversy, she remains steadfast in her commitment to maintaining her self-respect and sticking to a merit-based career approach.

Her stance is not just a critique of the industry but also a broader statement about integrity in the workplace and the importance of prioritizing self-respect over shortcuts to success. Alizeh’s remarks have sparked a conversation about the pressure young actors face to compromise their values for career advancement in Pakistan’s entertainment scene.