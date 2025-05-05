PM Shahbaz invites UK to join investigation into pahalgam incident

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has extended an invitation to the United Kingdom to join the investigation into the Pahalgam incident, highlighting the importance of diplomatic support in improving regional peace. During a meeting with the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, Sharif presented Pakistan’s perspective on the ongoing tensions following the attack on tourists in Pahalgam, India.

The Prime Minister strongly rejected India’s attempts to link Pakistan to the attack and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to a transparent, impartial international investigation. He emphasized that Pakistan’s primary focus remains on economic development and assured that the country would never take any actions that might threaten regional peace and security. Sharif stressed the need for a fair investigation, underscoring that there was no evidence linking Pakistan to the attack.

Sharif specifically invited the UK to play an active role in the investigation, urging Britain to leverage its diplomatic relations with both India and Pakistan to help de-escalate tensions in the region. He pointed out that the UK’s involvement could significantly contribute to fostering peace between the two nations.

In response, the British High Commissioner expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for providing insights into Pakistan’s stance. Marriott assured that the UK would continue working with both Pakistan and India to maintain regional peace and security, acknowledging the importance of dialogue and cooperation in resolving the conflict.

Following the Pahalgam incident, India had taken retaliatory measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and expelling Pakistani diplomatic staff. Pakistan, in turn, called the attack a “false flag operation” and responded by limiting the number of Indian diplomats in the country. Prime Minister Sharif has consistently called for an impartial investigation and pledged full cooperation, though India has maintained its accusatory stance without taking concrete steps towards peace.