Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed return in ‘Love Guru’, trailer released

Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed are set to star in a new movie. The film is titled ‘Love Guru’. It will be released on Eidul Azha.

The movie is produced by a team including Humayun Saeed. Shahzad Naseeb and Jerjees Seja are also producers. Salman Iqbal serves as the main producer. The story is written by Vasay Chaudhary. He is known for his comedic writing. He wrote the popular “Jawani Phir Nahi Aani” movies. The cast features many talented actors.

The cast includes Momina Iqbal, Mira Sethi, and Sohai Ali Abro. Ammara Malik, Adnan Shah Tipu, and Marina Khan are also in the film. Annie Zaidi, Usman Peerzada, and Javed Sheikh are part of the cast too. The movie’s teaser has been released. The visuals in the teaser are impressive. The acting has received much praise. The film was shot in the UK and Pakistan.

Fans are reacting positively to the teaser. They are eagerly awaiting the movie’s release. One fan expressed support for local cinema. They praised the presence of stars like Mahira and Humayun. Another fan found the teaser amazing. They mentioned watching it repeatedly. A third fan called it one of the best trailers they had seen.

Many fans are excited because of Vasay Chaudhary’s writing. They expect the movie to be full of humor. People are also admiring Mahira Khan’s appearance in the teaser. The talented actresses in the film are also being praised.