PSL 10 showdown: Multan Sultans battle Peshawar Zalmi in thrilling match

Get ready for an exciting Pakistan Super League match! The Multan Sultans will play against Peshawar Zalmi. This will be the 25th match of PSL 10. It will happen at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

The match is scheduled for Monday, May 5, 2025. Both teams are ready for a tough competition. Fans are looking forward to seeing their favorite players in action. The atmosphere at the stadium will be electric.

The Multan Sultans have a strong squad. Mohammad Rizwan is a key player. Usama Mir and Michael Bracewell are also in their platinum category. David Willey and Iftikhar Ahmed add power to the team. Other important players for the Sultans include Usman Khan and Chris Jordan. Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Hasnain are also in the gold category. They have a good mix of experienced and emerging talent.

Peshawar Zalmi is led by Babar Azam. He is a star player. Saim Ayub and Tom Kohler-Cadmore are also in their platinum category. Mohammad Haris and George Linde are important diamond players. Hussain Talat and Nahid Rana are part of their gold players. They have a competitive squad. Both teams are aiming for victory in this crucial match. It promises to be a thrilling contest for cricket fans.