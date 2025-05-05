No compromise on sovereignty, peace our priority: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir has warned that any attack on Pakistan’s national sovereignty will receive a strong and full response. He made this statement during his address to participants of the National Workshop Balochistan at GHQ, as reported by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). He reaffirmed the military’s resolve to defend the country’s integrity and support development in Balochistan.

General Munir said development projects in Balochistan are vital for the welfare of the people. However, he warned that enemies are trying to spread fear and instability in the province. He declared that these hostile forces will not succeed. The Army Chief also highlighted the growing threat of foreign-sponsored terrorism, calling it a serious danger to regional peace.

He added that terrorism has no religion, sect, or nationality, and that national unity is key to defeating it. Referring to militants who commit violence in the name of Baloch identity, he called them a stain on Baloch honour. He stressed that the armed forces stand with the people of Balochistan and will continue working for peace and progress in the region.

The Army Chief made it clear that Pakistan wants peace in the region, but not at the cost of its sovereignty or dignity. He warned that if national sovereignty is challenged, Pakistan will give a powerful reply. His remarks came at a time of rising tensions with India following the Pahalgam attack and India’s aggressive moves, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and reducing diplomatic presence.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has responded through diplomatic channels. The National Security Committee limited Indian diplomatic staff and called water a “lifeline,” warning that any attempt to block it would be seen as an act of war. Global powers including the UN, EU, China, the US, and the GCC have urged both countries to de-escalate, but India continues with its aggressive stance.