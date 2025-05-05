Global powers call for calm between India and Pakistan

Russia and Iran are urging India and Pakistan to ease tensions. This follows a deadly attack in Indian Kashmir. India blames Pakistan for the attack. Pakistan denies the accusation.

Tensions are rising between the two nations. Pakistan claims India plans military action. This raises fears of conflict. Both Russia and Iran are watching the situation closely.

The Kremlin expressed concern. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called for steps to reduce tensions. Russian President Putin spoke with India’s Prime Minister Modi. Russia values its ties with both countries. Moscow is ready to mediate. Iran’s foreign minister also called for restraint. Abbas Araqchi is visiting both countries. He arrived in Islamabad today. He will travel to Delhi later. Iran has close ties with both nations.

Pakistan is engaging with other countries. They are discussing the situation. Pakistan also asked the UN Security Council for a meeting. They want to brief the council on India’s actions.