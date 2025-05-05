Gold price in Pakistan soars by Rs7,800 per tola amid global surge

Gold prices in Pakistan jumped sharply on Monday, tracking gains in the international market. According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold per tola rose by Rs7,800. With this increase, it reached Rs350,000 in the local market.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs6,687. It was recorded at Rs300,068. This rise comes just two days after gold stood at Rs342,200 per tola on Saturday, following a smaller gain of Rs2,300. The trend reflects a strong upward movement in both local and global markets.

In the international market, gold also saw a significant rise. It reached $3,316 per ounce with a $20 premium, marking a $76 increase in just one day. This spike reflects continued investor interest in gold as a safe asset amid global uncertainties.

Meanwhile, silver prices also edged higher in the local market. The price per tola of silver rose by Rs43 to settle at Rs3,425. As both gold and silver rise, traders and investors are watching market movements closely for future trends.