Pakistan cricket rankings drop in all formats

Pakistan’s cricket teams have fallen in the latest ICC rankings. This decline affects Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Other teams like India and Australia hold strong positions. Sri Lanka and England showed significant improvement.

In Test rankings, Australia stays number one. England moved up to second place. India and South Africa dropped in their positions. Pakistan remains in the bottom half of the top ten.

India leads the ODI rankings. They extended their lead after winning the Champions Trophy. Sri Lanka made a big jump. They passed Pakistan and South Africa. Pakistan is now ranked fifth.

India also holds the top spot in T20Is. This year’s list includes 100 teams. Pakistan dropped to eighth place. Recent poor performances led to this decline. Sri Lanka is now ranked higher than Pakistan.