Polio threat rises in Pakistan as virus found widely

Poliovirus is spreading in Pakistan. Samples from 18 districts show the virus. This means a polio outbreak threat exists. Tests found the virus in sewage. The National Institute of Health confirmed this. Samples were collected in April. They came from many areas. The virus was found in major cities. These include Karachi, Lahore, and Quetta. Other districts also tested positive.

Pakistan is one of two polio countries. Cases dropped last year. But 2024 saw 74 cases. So far in 2025, three cases occurred. Polio can cause paralysis. There is no cure for it.

Vaccination is the best defense. Pakistan vaccinated many children recently. A campaign in April reached 45.4 million kids. Frontline workers helped achieve this goal. Parents also played a key role.

Another vaccine drive starts soon. It runs from May 26 to June 1. The goal is to vaccinate 45.4 million children again. Parents should ensure their children get vaccinated. Every child needs protection.