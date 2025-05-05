Sindh bans all plastic bags from june 15 in major green move

The Sindh government has announced a complete ban on all types of plastic shopping bags across the province, starting June 15, 2025. The Department of Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development issued a formal notice for this ban. It includes all plastic bags—non-degradable, oxo-degradable, black-coloured, and recycled. This update strengthens the 2014 rules by adding a total ban.

Previously, in 2019, the government allowed certain types of plastic bags under strict rules. However, that partial permission has now been fully withdrawn. This new move comes after the provincial cabinet approved the Environment Department’s proposal on April 15, 2025. The ban aims to reduce pollution and protect the environment.

Sindh’s Environment Secretary, Agha Shahnawaz Khan, called the step historic. He said plastic bags harm the environment and must go. He added that this action is for the safety of future generations. He also warned that those who break the law will face strict punishment.

The public and environmental groups welcomed the decision with strong support. Many called it a bold and much-needed step. The Environment Department has urged everyone—including citizens, shopkeepers, and industries—to join this cause. Together, they hope to create a cleaner, greener Sindh for all.