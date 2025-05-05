Apple app store opens doors to outside payments after court battle

Apple is changing its App Store rules. Developers can now link to outside payment methods. This follows a court ruling. A judge said Apple must ease its strict payment system. This is a big shift for the tech giant.

Apple used to make all app payments go through its system. They took a commission up to 30%. Now, developers can send users to external websites. This could help them avoid Apple’s fees. This change helps crypto and NFT app makers. They faced limits under the old rules. Using Apple’s system cut into their profits. New rules offer more flexibility for these apps.

Some rules still apply. Mining apps and rewards are still banned. Developers must protect user privacy. They must also ensure data security.

The change comes from a lawsuit. Epic Games sued Apple in 2020. The court ordered this specific policy change. Apple will appeal the decision. This issue may not be fully settled yet.