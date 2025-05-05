Can Pakistan seize its digital future?

Pakistan wants to be a digital leader. It recently won an award for technology. Pakistan co-hosted a big digital investment meeting. This event brought in over $700 million in promises. This shows rising trust in Pakistan’s tech. Pakistan’s regular exports are struggling. They have fallen behind other countries. But technology exports are growing fast. Last year, tech exports earned over $3.2 billion. This money helps the country’s trade balance.

However, Pakistan needs to connect with the world. Other successful countries are doing this. The UAE exports much more digital services. They are part of global digital agreements. This helps them grow. Pakistan has not joined key digital trade deals. It opted out of a major IT agreement. This agreement removes taxes on IT products. Pakistan is also missing e-commerce talks. These talks aim for global digital trade rules.

To succeed, Pakistan must change its approach. It needs to join global agreements. It must open its markets. Blocking platforms like X hurts its tech image. Pakistan is at a key point for its digital future.