Daily Times blocked in India amidst digital crackdown

In a significant escalation of digital hostilities, the Indian government has reportedly banned access to several major Pakistani news websites, including the Daily Times, as part of a sweeping crackdown on cross-border media amid rising political tensions. The move follows a series of recent actions targeting Pakistani digital platforms, including the blocking of YouTube channels and social media accounts belonging to Pakistani news outlets and public figures.

The ban is seen as part of India’s broader strategy to curb what it describes as “misinformation and propaganda” from across the border, particularly in the wake of heightened tensions over Kashmir and recent security incidents. Alongside Daily Times, other prominent Pakistani news platforms such as Dawn News, Geo News, ARY News, and Samaa TV have also been rendered inaccessible to Indian users.

Pakistani officials have condemned the move as politically motivated and an attack on free speech, vowing to raise the issue with international rights groups and social media platforms. In a tit-for-tat response, Pakistan has also blocked access to several Indian websites, further intensifying the digital standoff between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

As both nations increasingly turn to digital measures in their ongoing rivalry, the internet has become a new battleground for influence, information, and national security narratives. The full list of affected platforms is still emerging, but the impact on cross-border information flow is already being felt by millions of users on both sides of the divide.