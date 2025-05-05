India takes action on rivers after suspending Pakistan treaty

India is now working on river projects. This comes after a recent problem with Pakistan. India stopped a water-sharing agreement. This agreement has been in place since 1960.

Last month, an attack happened. It killed 26 people in the region. India blamed two attackers from Pakistan. Because of this, India suspended the water pact. Pakistan says it was not involved in the attack.

India is now clearing sediment at two power plants. This is the first time this work has been done. The treaty had stopped this kind of work before. India did not tell Pakistan about these actions.

This work might not stop water to Pakistan right away. However, it could affect things later. More than six similar projects exist in the area. Pakistan uses these rivers for farming and power.

India’s water minister made a promise. He said no Indus river water would reach Pakistan. Experts say India cannot stop water flow immediately. The treaty allows power plants, but not large dams. India is now pursuing projects freely.