ECC approves billions in extra funds for ministries to tackle economic needs

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), led by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, held a key meeting in Islamabad. The meeting reviewed the current economic situation and approved billions in supplementary grants for various government departments. These grants will help ministries continue important development and security projects.

The ECC approved funds for many areas. It gave Rs 2.58 billion to the Ministry of Information for 15 ongoing development projects. It also approved Rs 1.5 billion for the Ministry of Education to increase university faculty salaries under the Tenure Track System. Salaries had not changed since 2021.

Moreover, the committee granted Rs 650 million to the Ministry of Interior for security measures during major national events. It also extended a Rs 50 billion loan guarantee to the Ministry of Petroleum. In addition, the ECC approved Rs 1.67 billion to continue the Prime Minister’s Relief Package through Utility Stores.

These financial decisions aim to support national development and maintain essential services. The government says such support is vital in current tough economic times. The ECC’s actions show Pakistan’s commitment to keeping public projects on track and helping people through relief efforts.