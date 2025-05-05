Gold shines bright amid global uncertainty

Gold is becoming very important again. This is happening during times of trouble. Countries and investors are buying more gold. They are moving away from government bonds. This is a big change.

Recently, global markets reacted strongly. President Trump talked about new tariffs. This caused panic in the markets. US stock markets fell sharply. The US dollar also got weaker.

Even US government bonds were sold. These are usually considered safe. But investors dumped them quickly. This was very unusual behavior. It shows a lack of trust. So, investors turned to gold. Gold prices went up very high. Central banks are buying a lot of physical gold. They are keeping it in their own countries. Germany is bringing its gold back home.

Other countries are also buying gold. This includes Turkey, China, and India. They are reducing their holdings of US dollars. Gold is seen as a safe asset. It is a way to protect wealth.