Snapchat experiences global outage

Snapchat had a big problem on Sunday. User worldwide were affected. People in Pakistan also had issues. They could not send messages. Sharing photos and videos was also difficult. Many could not even access their accounts.

An outage tracker confirmed the problem. Downdetector showed many complaints. Users in Pakistan reported issues. The UK and France also saw many reports. Major cities in Pakistan were affected. This included Lahore and Karachi.

Downdetector provided more details. Over half of users were logged out. Many had trouble sending snaps. Others could not upload content. The problems were widespread.

Later in the day, issues continued. Around 53% of Pakistani users still reported problems. Many could not share or upload content. The outage lasted for a significant time.

Snapchat has not explained the cause yet. Experts think it could be a server issue. A recent update might have caused a glitch. Some users could access the app with a VPN. This suggests possible regional issues. The outage tracker showed the problem was global.