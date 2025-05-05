Popemobile transforms into mobile clinic for Gaza children

A former popemobile of Pope Francis is getting a new job. It is being turned into a mobile health clinic. This clinic will serve children in Gaza. This was a special wish of Pope Francis. He passed away last month.

The popemobile was used during his visit in 2014. He traveled to Israel and the Palestinian Territories then. Now, it is being refitted. It will have important medical equipment. This includes tools for diagnosis and emergencies. Gaza’s health system is badly hurt. The conflict there caused much damage.

Pope Francis gave this task to a charity. It is called Caritas Jerusalem. He did this in his final months. Now, Caritas Sweden is providing support. This action is very important. It will save lives. Gaza’s healthcare system has almost stopped working.

The mobile clinic will have many supplies. It will carry tools to test for infections. Vaccines will be on board. Diagnostic equipment will be available. Suture kits will also be included. Medical staff will work on the unit. They will go to areas needing care. They will deploy when it is safe. This vehicle is more than just a car. It shows people care about Gaza’s children.