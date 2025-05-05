India rewrites history: Mughals and Sultans removed from 7th grade textbooks

India’s top education body, NCERT, has removed Mughal and Delhi Sultanate chapters from 7th grade social science books. These changes are part of the 2025-26 academic session under the new National Education Policy. Until last year, the books included lessons about the Mughal Empire and Delhi’s historic rulers. Now, the updated curriculum leaves out their mention completely.

The new book focuses on topics like India’s geography, climate, cultural heritage, governance, and ancient kingdoms like the Guptas. NCERT has also added lessons on South Indian rulers. Critics argue the change reflects a political shift, while supporters say Indian history should highlight more than foreign invaders. Hindu groups have long demanded more space for native kings.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier stated that history should not be limited to Mughals. BJP leaders have also criticized past books for praising figures like Aurangzeb. After a popular film on Maratha ruler Sambhaji Maharaj, calls grew to remove Aurangzeb’s tomb and shift focus to Hindu leaders.

The move has sparked fresh debate across the country. Scholars and politicians have voiced concerns over rewriting history. However, the government insists it’s aligning education with cultural identity and modern values. Many schools still await full delivery of the revised textbooks.