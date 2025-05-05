Pakistan decides to brief UNSC on India’s belligerence

Pakistan has officially decided to brief the United Nations Security Council on the latest situation in the region amid sky-high tensions with India, according to a statement issued by the foreign ministry on Sunday.

An attack on April 22 in occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in one of the deadliest assaults since 2000. India has implied cross-border links without evidence, while Pakistan has rejected the claim and called for a neutral probe.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has directed Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar, to take immediate steps to convene a meeting of the Security Council.

“Pakistan will inform the UNSC about India’s aggressive actions, provocations, and provocative statements,” the statement said.

“Pakistan will specifically highlight India’s illegal actions to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty,” it said, adding that the country would clarify how New Delhi’s aggressive actions are jeopardising “peace and security” in the region.

“This important diplomatic move is part of Pakistan’s efforts to present accurate facts to the international community.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar rejected what he described as India’s “baseless allegations and inflammatory rhetoric” against Pakistan, during a telephone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday.

According to a statement from Foreign Office, Dar also condemned India’s unilateral decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), calling it a breach of New Delhi’s international obligations.

The foreign minister briefed Lavrov on the evolving regional situation following heightened tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi. He reiterated that while Pakistan remains committed to regional peace, it will “firmly safeguard its sovereignty and national interests.”

Dar renewed Pakistan’s call for “an international, transparent, and independent investigation” into the recent Pahalgam incident, rejecting any attempt to link Pakistan to the matter without evidence.

In response, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov expressed concern over the situation and underscored the need for diplomacy. “Both sides must exercise restraint and avoid escalation,” he said, according to the Foreign Office.

The two leaders also reviewed the state of Pakistan-Russia relations and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in trade, energy, and defence.

Earlier in the day, Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Seri Mohamad Hasan.

“The DPM/FM briefed him on the current regional developments. He categorically rejected India’s provocative actions, including its baseless allegations, inflammatory propaganda, and its unilateral decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance-an outright violation of treaty provisions and international legal obligations,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

He underscored Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and security while reserving the right to safeguard its sovereignty and national interest.

Foreign Minister Hasan supported Pakistan’s position and called for restraint by all parties.

Both leaders agreed to maintain close contact on the evolving situation.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif on Sunday to deliberate on key national issues, including the country’s economic challenges and rising tensions with India.

The leaders reportedly assessed the current political landscape and the implications of regional developments, particularly the fallout from a deadly attack in IIOJK and the subsequent diplomatic strain.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a telephonic conversation with his Malaysian counterpart Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim and shared Pakistan’s serious concerns over the prevailing tensions in South Asia as a result of India’s provocative behavior since the Pahalgam incident.

Shehbaz Sharif categorically rejected any attempt to link Pakistan to the incident, without sharing any evidence and reiterated Pakistan’s offer for an international, transparent, credible and neutral investigation to be carried out to ascertain the facts behind this incident.

He said Pakistan would welcome Malaysia’s participation in this investigation.

The prime minister emphasized that it is unthinkable for Pakistan to get involved in such a controversy particularly at a time when the country has just emerged from a serious economic crisis and is back on the path towards economic stability.

The two prime ministers also exchanged views on Pakistan-Malaysia relations, reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment, and cultural exchanges.