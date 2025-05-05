Pakistan blocks all trade routes for India-bound goods in tit-for-tat move

Pakistan on Sunday banned the import of Indian-origin goods transiting through Pakistan by land, sea and air and prohibited the transit of goods exported to India by third countries, a notification from the commerce ministry said. The notification stated that these bans would not be applicable to goods for which a bill of lading or letter of credit had already been issued. The ministry banned, “the import of Indian origin goods by third countries via sea, land and air; transiting through Pakistan; goods imported from India by third countries via sea, land and air, transiting through Pakistan; [and] the exports of third countries, to India via sea, land and air, transiting through Pakistan”. The notification stated that the federal government issued the orders “in the interest of national security and in public interest”. Late on Saturday night, Pakistan banned the use of its ports by Indian flag carriers in a tit-for-tat response to India announcing that Pakistani-flagged ships would not be allowed to visit any of its ports, and Indian flagged-ships would not visit any ports in Pakistan. An order issued by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs’ Ports and Shipping Wing said: “In view of the recent development of maritime situation with neighbouring country, Pakistan in order to safeguard maritime sovereignty, economic interest and national security enforces following measures with immediate effect: Indian flag carriers shall not be allowed to visit any Pakistani port, Pakistani flag carriers shall not visit any Indian port [and] any exemption or dispensation shall be examined and decided on case to case basis.”