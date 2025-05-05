GCC calls for Pakistan-India dialogue, warns against rising Islamophobia

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has called for urgent dialogue between Pakistan and India amid rising tensions in South Asia, while voicing serious concern over the deteriorating security situation and increasing Islamophobia in the region.

In an official statement on Sunday, GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi urged both nations to show restraint and prioritise diplomacy in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which left dozens of civilians, including tourists, dead or injured.

“The GCC condemns the attack and stresses the importance of peaceful conflict resolution in accordance with international law and the UN Charter,” Albudaiwi said. He reiterated the need for sustained dialogue and mutual understanding as the only path toward lasting peace and regional stability.

The secretary general reaffirmed the GCC’s consistent stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. He also called on the international community to intensify efforts toward a peaceful solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Albudaiwi further warned against the escalating trend of Islamophobia, stating that “discriminatory rhetoric and policies could inflame tensions and undermine ongoing peace efforts.”

The GCC – a political and economic bloc comprising Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait – affirmed its commitment to promoting regional stability and urged all stakeholders to act responsibly to prevent further escalation.