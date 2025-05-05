Zardari stresses efficient use of water to meet Sindh’s needs

President Asif Ali Zardari has stressed the need for efficient use of water to meet the need of Sindh province. He was talking to Sindh Minister of Irrigation, Jam Khan Shoro, who called on him in Islamabad. During the meeting, Jam Khan Shoro briefed the President on the irrigation sector and other ongoing schemes in Sindh province. President Asif Ali Zardari said wise management of water resources is essential for providing water to all sectors, including agriculture in Sindh. The President underscored the necessity of further improving and developing Sindh’s agricultural sector and irrigation network.