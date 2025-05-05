Israeli airstrikes kill at least 14 more Palestinians in war-torn Gaza

At least 14 Palestinians were killed, and many others were injured, in fresh Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, medics said.

Four family members lost their lives when an Israeli fighter jet hit a residential apartment in al-Mawasi in the southern city of Khan Younis, a medical source said.

Four more people, including three women, were also killed in another strike on a tent for displaced civilians in the same area, the source added.

Another medical source said one woman was killed and several people were injured in a strike targeting a house in the al-Amal neighborhood in Khan Younis.

Israeli warplanes also struck a tent for displaced civilians in Abasan town in eastern Khan Younis, killing one person and injuring several others.

Three Palestinians died of the wounds they sustained in earlier Israeli strikes in Khan Younis and Beit Hanoun in central Gaza, medics said.

In the central Gaza Strip, a Palestinian woman was killed, and several people were wounded in an Israeli air assault on a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, a medical source said.

Eight people were also injured in two separate airstrikes in Khan Younis and Gaza City.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelled the Shujaiya and Al-Tuffah neighborhoods of Gaza City, but no information was yet available about injuries.

The Israeli army also continued its systematic home demolitions in Rafah in southern Gaza amid gunfire by helicopter gunships, witnesses said.

Nearly 52,500 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.