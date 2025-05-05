Niazi’s late blitz powers Kings to victory over Qalandars

Karachi Kings edged past Lahore Qalandars in a rain-shortened PSL 10 clash, thanks to a late blitz from Irfan Niazi, who guided his side to a thrilling victory in the 24th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a revised 168-run target in 15 overs as per the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, the Kings knocked the winning runs for the loss of six wickets and three balls to spare.

The visitors got off to a flamboyant start to their innings as their opening pair of skipper David Warner and Tim Seifert put together a brisk 40-run partnership in just three overs.

Haris Rauf, however, broke the threatening stand on the first delivery of his spell by castling David Warner, who scored 24 off 13 deliveries with the help of two fours and as many sixes.

Seifert was then involved in a brief 17-run partnership with James Vince until Asif Afridi dismissed him in the fifth over.

The New Zealand international made a 10-ball 24, featuring four fours and a six.

Coming out to bat at number four, Saad Baig kept the Kings in the hunt with a brisk 25-run cameo from 15 deliveries, laced with three fours and a six.

He also shared two important partnerships with James Vince (13) and Muhammad Irfan Khan before falling victim to Daryl Mitchell.

The Kings then suffered another blow to their pursuit as Rauf struck again to dismiss Khushidl Shah (nine), bringing the total down to 116/5 in 11.2 overs.

With Kings needing 52 runs off 22 deliveries, Irfan turned the game on its head with belligerent hitting and steered the 2020 champions to a sensational victory with an unbeaten 48 off 21 deliveries, studded with two fours and five sixes.

He also shared a match-defining 45-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Mohammad Nabi, who contributed with an eight-ball 15 before falling victim to Mitchell on the first delivery of the final over.

For Qalandars, Mitchell and Rauf bagged two wickets each, while Asif Afridi and Rishad Hossain made one strike apiece.