Iranian FM Araghchi due in Pakistan today

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi will undertake a one-day visit to Pakistan on Monday, sources confirmed. The Iranian foreign minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, with meetings scheduled in Islamabad, including a key session with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. According to diplomatic sources, the discussions will focus on bilateral ties between Pakistan and Iran as well as the current regional situation, particularly in the context of recent Pakistan-India tensions. Following the conclusion of meetings in Islamabad, the Iranian delegation is expected to depart for India on Tuesday as part of a regional diplomatic outreach. The visit comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following a deadly attack in IIOJK on April 22, which left 26 people dead. India has accused Pakistan of involvement in the incident – an allegation Islamabad firmly denies. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has already held separate phone calls with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing condolences over the recent terrorist attack and stressing the need for a collective stance against terrorism. During his call with Sharif, he voiced concern over rising tensions and reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to regional stability.