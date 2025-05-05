Pakistan explores trade opportunities at 137th Canton Fair

A 14-member trade delegation from the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), led by Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry represents Pakistan at the 137th Canton Fair’s third phase in southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou being held from May 1 to May 5. This landmark participation underscores Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening economic ties with China while exploring new avenues for trade and technological collaboration in the consumer goods sector. The delegation’s visit comes at a strategic time as Pakistan seeks to diversify its import sources while identifying opportunities for technology transfer and joint ventures with Chinese manufacturers, stated the Vice President, according to Gwadar Pro. The 137th Canton Fair, which runs from April 15 to May 5, has achieved record-breaking participation, with more than 220,000 overseas buyers from 219 countries and regions attending the first two phases, which focus on advanced manufacturing and home furnishings. The current phase continues this momentum with a sprawling 515,000 square meters of exhibition space featuring 24,560 booths from 12,043 enterprises, reflecting China’s manufacturing prowess in creating increasingly sophisticated and customized consumer goods. The “Better Life”-themed third phase has emerged as a global showcase for lifestyle products, featuring cutting-edge offerings across toys, children’s and maternity care, fashion apparel, home textiles, stationery, and health and recreation segments. Industry observers have noted particular innovation in niche segments like eco-friendly infant products, smart home textiles, and tech-integrated leisure goods – areas that hold significant potential for Pakistani importers and manufacturers. The fair’s digital complement has further expanded its global reach, with exhibitors uploading approximately 890,000 products to the online platform by April 24, enabling continued engagement with international buyers beyond the physical event. International pavilions have added a distinctive multicultural dimension to the event, with 284 enterprises from 30 countries and regions, including 10 dedicated sections from Turkey, Russia, Pakistan, South Korea, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, India, etc. This global engagement creates unique opportunities for comparative analysis and cross-border collaboration. Shkil Ahmed, a member of the ICCI delegation, expressed strong enthusiasm about the fair’s dynamism and opportunities, noting, “the product variety here is exceptionally rich, and the exhibition atmosphere is vibrant. We look forward to sustained collaboration with Chinese partners across these key sectors.” Ahmed added that Pakistani businesses see strong potential in adapting many of these product concepts for domestic and regional markets. As the Canton Fair continues through May 5, the Pakistani delegation plans to conduct targeted B2B meetings with potential partners while gathering market intelligence that could inform Pakistan’s trade policy direction.