ADB support for food security to reach $40 bln by 2030

Asian Development Bank (ADB) announced on Sunday that it will expand its financial commitment to food and nutrition security in Asia and the Pacific to $40 billion by 2030, up from a previously pledged $14 billion. This was decided during the 8th ADB Annual Meeting in Milan, according to a press release from the bank. Speaking at the meeting, ADB President Masato Kanda said the expanded support, an additional $26 billion, aims to address the growing challenges posed by climate change, degraded resources, and food insecurity across the region. “Unprecedented droughts, floods, extreme heat, and degraded natural resources are undermining agricultural production, while at the same time threatening food security and rural livelihoods,” said Kanda. “This expanded support will help countries alleviate hunger, improve diets, and protect the natural environment.” The funding will support a comprehensive program across the entire food value chain, from farming and processing to distribution and consumption. The program aims to generate diverse and nutritious food, create jobs, reduce environmental impacts, and strengthen agricultural supply chains.