Implementation plan of SMEDA revamping approved

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Board of Directors, in its 30th meeting here Sunday, approved the Implementation Plan of SMEDA Revamping. Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan chaired the meeting that was also attended by Saif Anjum, Federal Secretary Industries and Production and Socrat Aman Rana, CEO of SMEDA, besides the Board members. During the meeting, Haroon Akhtar Khan referred to the PM vision on SME development and expressed satisfaction over fast track working of SMEDA in line with the PM vision. He reiterated that future of Pakistan’s economy lies with growth and development of SMEs and the Prime Minister is determined to raise Pakistan’s SMEs at par with the international standards, for which they are hiring services of the international SME experts. The board noted that the Prime Minister had constituted a committee to study existing structure of SMEDA and proposed changes for revamping the organization and making it a catalyst for growth of SME sector in the country.