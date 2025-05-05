PSL honours Taekwondo champion ‘Hamaray Heroes’ initiative

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has honoured 19-year-old international Taekwondo athlete Syed Abu Huraira Shah with the prestigious ‘Hamaray Heroes’ award in recognition of his achievements in martial arts and his efforts in representing Pakistan on international platforms.Pakistani travel guides

PSL honours Taekwondo champion Syed Abu Huraira Shah under ‘Hamaray Heroes’ initiative

Huraira began practicing Taekwondo at the age of 12 and has since represented Pakistan in numerous international championships held across Asia and Europe. He has competed in tournaments in Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and France, earning accolades and medals for the country.

His notable achievements include a Gold Medal at the Malaysia Open Taekwondo Championship (2024), a Bronze Medal at the International Taekwondo Championship in France earlier this year, and additional bronze medals in Japan (2018) and Thailand (2019). He also participated in the Fujairah Open (UAE) in 2020 and placed fifth at the Qatar Open in 2023.

Speaking to media after receiving the PSL award, Huraira expressed his deep gratitude to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab for their continued support. “The Government of Sindh helped me secure sponsorships, and I dedicate this award to them. The Chief Minister has always supported athletes. His work in promoting sports in the province is commendable,” he stated.

In recognition of his achievements abroad, he was also honoured by the Mayor of Piossy, France, and recently received an appreciation award from Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori.

Huraira praised the PSL’s ‘Hamaray Heroes’ campaign as a valuable platform to celebrate unsung national heroes, adding that it reflects the growing impact of Pakistani athletes in disciplines beyond mainstream sports.

He expressed hope that his journey would inspire more young Pakistanis to pursue martial arts. “It’s a sport that requires discipline, dedication and heart. I want to show the world what Pakistani athletes are capable of,” he added.