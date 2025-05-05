Norris ‘very happy’ despite missing out on pole

McLaren’s Lando Norris said he was “very happy” after qualifying at the Miami Grand Prix, despite losing out on pole position to Max Verstappen.

Norris ended up 0.065 seconds from the Red Bull driver and, while his satisfaction was mixed with some frustration, it was based on his feeling that he has made progress with some of the problems with which he has been struggling this season.

The Briton has been open about the fact he finds his McLaren car does not ‘talk to him’ in the way he would like when being pushed to the absolute limit on a qualifying lap.

And while he again made a mistake that he felt cost him pole position, their communication has been better this weekend at the Hard Rock Stadium. Norris, who won Saturday’s sprint race, said that “Max did a Max lap once again and I can’t fault him”. So in the context of that, and his own weekend, second was not too bad.