Dar Academy organises Interloop Hockey Tournament

It is often said, “In sports, there is no substitute for competition.” Competition drives athletes to strive for excellence, push their limits, and provides the motivation for continuous development. No amount of training can improve performance in the same way that intense competition can. Dar Hockey Academy is Pakistan’s leading hockey academy, nurturing players for the national teams. The academy frequently organizes tournaments to provide competition for teams from Lahore and beyond. From May 5 to May 8, Dar Hockey Academy holds a 7-a-side Interloop tournament at the APS Model High School in Model Town, Lahore. The event features six school teams: Aitchison College, Crescent Model School, Model High School Model Town, Government High School Manga Mandi, and two teams from the host, APS Model High School Model Town. The six teams are divided into two pools, and the winner of each pool will face off in the final on May 8. Danish Kaleem, a World Cup Winner (1994), is the tournament’s organizing secretary, while Olympian Tariq Imran has been appointed the technical delegate. Interloop, the event’s sponsor, is Asia’s leading sock manufacturer and has been among the patrons of Dar Hockey Academy for many years.