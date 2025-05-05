Salma Hayek names ‘priority’ in her life

Salma Hayek just revealed her greatest achievement in life. The 58-year-old iconic actress detailed that there is nothing more rewarding than watching your children grow up and become independent.

She is a mother to 18-year-old daughter Valentina, whom she shares with her husband, Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault and is also a stepmother to her partner’s three children, Francois, Mathilde and Augustin.

Salma stated that watching all of them enter adulthood has had a major influence on her career, as she turned down many roles to be a present parent, making her family, a “priority.”

Speaking to Italian publication IO Donna, she said, “All my children, not just Valentina, now they are all independent and I am happy about it. I have invested a lot of time in it. My family has always been a priority. You can see it in my career, in the last 18 years I have only chosen roles shot mostly in the summer and in Europe.”

“I did not have to sacrifice anything, but only organise myself better,” the Frida icon added.

Salma continued, “I’m aware there is still so much to do. The certainty that every story I tell, every project I realise, can make a difference for someone else.” “I’m not interested in letting others know what I do for others, I am interested in just doing it. Change does not need advertising, it needs action. This has always guided me in life,” she further mentioned.

Explaining how she carries on work currently, the Grown Ups star told the outlet, “I basically work day and night. During the day I give interviews, I do shootings or I have various meetings with the foundations I collaborate with; at night I am locked in the office with my production company because on the other side of the ocean it’s daytime.”

“Our latest project is a television adaptation of the popular 1989 novel Like Water for Chocolate by Laura Esquivel: it took us six years to complete and when we consider that there are 600 million Spanish speakers in the world, it is easy to see the potential,” Salma Hayek concluded.